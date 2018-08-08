Obituary of Charles Joseph Giani

Charles Joseph Giani died in his home in Grass Valley on August 3, 2018. He was 78.

He was born in Nevada City December 8, 1939 to Charles Sr. and Minnie Giani. He was a 1958 graduate of Nevada Union High School. After High school he joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Pensacola Florida where he met his wife Patsy and the mother of his 2 children Angela and Dino. After serving in the Navy Charlie moved back to his birth town of Nevada City. Early in life he was a jack of all trades before becoming a meat cutter with Dilly's market then with Farmers market and later SPD before retiring.

Charlie was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his two children Angela Seghezzi and Antonio "Dino" (Kelley) Giani; six grandchildren, Antonio, Gianna, Roman and Demi, Jordan and Karli; one great granddaughter Charlie Rose, sister Madeline Burton.