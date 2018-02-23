Obituary of Charles Edward Strong

Charles Edward Strong passed away on January 20, 2018. He was born on June 29, 1981, in Auburn, CA, but raised in Nevada City.

He graduated NUHS and was the class of 2000. He enlisted in the USAF Reserve in 2001, his boot camp ended 3 days after 9-11. He served one tour in Kuwait. He earned the rank of sergeant. Charlie was outgoing. He greeted everyone with a big smile, hearty hand shake or hug. Charlie is survived by his mother Nellie and step-father Neil Robinson and father Fred; spouse, Jeremy; Mom, Nellie Strong-Robinson; brothers, Dale and Jake Phillips and Grant Strong, as well as multiple step sisters and brothers.

Charlie wanted a party. He will be celebrated at 1 p.m., on Saturday, February 24 at 'The Barn' located off Beale Back Gate (Chuck Yeager Rd), follow balloons on Big Oak.

Donations can be made to Nevada Union high school FFA in Charles name.