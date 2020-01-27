Obituary of Charles “David” Evans

Charles “David” Evans passed away on January 18, 2020 in his home in Grass Valley, CA with his family by his side. He was 67. He was born on December 22, 1952. Son of Lois Ravey Evans and Jonathan “Jack” Evans. David was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Jonathan “Jay” Evans II and Elizabeth Anne Evans. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Broussard Evans, his son Jonathan “Jay” Evans III & wife Abby Evans, his grandson Jack David (7), his daughter Kelly Evans Woessner and husband Trevor Woessner, his granddaughters Ruby Adelaide (4) and Sage Elizabeth (2), his sister Clare Evans Parker and many extended family and friends.

David will be greatly missed by many and has left the world a better place with his huge heart and love for his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on February 16th at 2 pm at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Bellaire Blvd. in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in David’s honor to The First Tee of Sacramento or Greater Houston.