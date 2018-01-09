Obituary of Charles Daniel Scofield

Charles Daniel Scofield died suddenly at his home on January 7, 2018. He was 84.

He moved to the Grass Valley area in the 1960's following a construction company, and worked for them on the Golden Center Freeway several years before starting his own Clearing and Excavation business. He did this for over 35 years while also working during fire season with his dozer for the Tahoe Forest Service and the Calif. Division of Forestry. He worked on many fires in Calif. and Nevada as an owner operator, a job he dearly loved.

Chuck was a veteran of the Korean war and toured on his beloved ship the USS Kankakee, to many countries and had experiences he never forgot.

He was blessed with eight children; Charles Jr., Barbara Thomas, Danny, Jim and John Scofield, Robin Sweeton, Terri Norvell and Wade Wrightson, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved very much.

Chuck is also survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon who helped him with his business since their marriage in January of 1969.

He was loved and respected by his loving family and friends.

A private service will take place at a later date.

He was a good man and will be missed.