Obituary of Charles (Chuck) Wilson

Charles Wilson (Chuck) died on January 11, 2018 in his home in Penn Valley, California. He was 86 years old.

Charles Wilson (Chuck) was born on April 15, 1931 in Elkton, Maryland.

A military burial with full honors will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday January 23, 2018, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon CA 95620.

Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday February 10, 2018, at Calvary Bible Church of Grass Valley, 11481 Colfax Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

The youngest of nine children, Chuck was raised in Maryland on his family's farm. He attended school in a 1-room schoolhouse through high school. After completing school he joined the Navy and was deployed to the USS Roosevelt during the Korean War.

After his honorable discharge he attended school at the University of Delaware, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He began working for Hughes Aircraft, and moved extensively throughout his career, living in Landstuhl Germany, Tustin CA, Liege Belgium, Ascot England, Fountain Valley CA, Banning CA and finally Grass Valley, CA. He retired in 1989.

Chuck was a long time member of the Masonic Temple, first joining the Mason's while living in Germany. He continued his membership in Northern California as a member of the Madison Lodge 23 in Grass Valley.

Chuck was active in several bible study groups through Calvary Bible Church and the Lake Wildwood Association. He also enjoyed learning about computers with the local Mac Club.

Three years ago, he became the proud owner/guardian of a Shih Tsu puppy, making frequent visits with Casper to the Penn Valley Dog Park.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lou Wilson, his children Tim Wilson and Carolyn Wilson Gregory, his son-in law Scott Gregory and grandchildren Brooks Gregory and Selah Gregory, and his sisters Marnie Tallant and Boots Burnett.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Chuck's memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, in Grass Valley California.

http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/legacy/condolences-charities.aspx