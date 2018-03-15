Obituary of Charles ‘Chuck’ Combs

Charles "Chuck" Combs passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at home in Grass Valley with his wife Nikki by his side.

Chuck was born on November 8, 1954 to Bill and Shelley Combs at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, CA. He grew up in Oceanside, CA. where he graduated from Oceanside High School, Class of 1972.

Chuck began his career with the California Department of Parks and Recreation, also known as California State Parks, shortly after his high school graduation. He rose from Park Aide at South Carlsbad State Beach to retiring as a Staff Park and Recreation Specialist at the Mott Training Center in Pacific Grove. As he promoted through California State Parks, Chuck and Nikki were able to work in some of this state's most treasured locales.

In 1978, Chuck married Nikki Robson at the Empire Mine State Historic Park here in Grass Valley. After 43 years with California State Parks, Chuck retired here in Nevada County where Nikki and he set upon working on their dream retirement home.

Chuck is survived by his wife Nikki; daughters, Allison (Brandon) of San Francisco, Natalie of Grass Valley; mother Shelley of Grass Valley; brothers, Bob of Grass Valley and John (Lauren) of Oceanside.

He was preceded in death by his father Bill; grandparents, Fred and Grace Jones, and Charlie and Lillian Combs.

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, March 24, 2018. Contact the family for the time and place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite California State Park or the Sutter Hospice at the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital in Auburn, CA.