Obituary of Charles (Charly) C. Vertrees

Charles (Charly) C. Vertrees passed away on Monday December 30, 2019. He was 68. His soul is now watching over his family and friends.

Charly was born in Denver, Colorado on January 31st, 1951. After Colorado his family relocated to Hutchinson, Kansas and then on to Peoria, Illinois, where they lived until moving to the Bay Area.

After graduating from high school he and his partner in crime, Skip Stahmer, hit the road. They had many adventures and misadventures along the way. Skip moved to Nevada County; Charly followed shortly thereafter.

Charly married Vicky Johnson in August 1976. He bought a house in Deer Creek Park (at his father’s insistence). Vicky and Charly’s marriage was short lived and they went their separate ways.

Charly then married Lisa Curry in September of 1982. They had two lovely sons together. Charly and Lisa remained friends and we shared a blended family.

Charly and Kim met in 1977 and became good friends. They dated briefly and then both went on to marry other people. In 1991 Charly and Kim became perpetually engaged and began their life together.

Charly had many “mini” carriers along the way. He worked at Charmwick in Santa Cruz, was employed at the sawmill in Truckee, and he dug septic systems with Skip. He and Bill Falconi built the restrooms at Western Gateway Park, he built homes in Deer Creek Park with Donn Wallcut, and owned a car wash. Many of you know Charly from his days tending bar at “Frams.” He was involved in the remodeling of both the Stone House and what is now Lefty’s in Nevada City just to name a few. Charly went on to obtain his Real Estate License and became a Real Estate Broker on May 16, 1986.

Charly is survived by his life partner, Kim Johns, sons Jaman Vertrees, Barett Vertrees, and Brian Curtis. Others include Jaman’s soul mate Lauren Dowd, two granddaughters Emma and Taylor Vertrees, sister Victoria Glass and husband Dan Glass, their two children Alex and Sean Glass, and brother William (Bill) Vertrees and his son Brandon Vertrees. Charly loved his Kitties Zuri and Amari. He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Rachel Vertrees.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Nevada City Veteran’s Hall on Saturday January 11th, from 12:00 to 2:00.