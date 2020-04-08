Obituary of Charles “Charlie” Edward Patterson

Charles Charlie’ Patterson

Jan 21, 1923 – Mar 29, 2020

On March 29, 2020 Charlie passed away peacefully comforted by loving family members at Freedom Point in The Villages, FL. Charlie was 97. He was born on January 21, 1923 in Longmont, CO, the first son of Charles and Ada Patterson. He graduated from Venice HS in Los Angeles, CA. He was a distinguished WW II Veteran, staff Sargent and member of the 364th Air Corps Squadron and was an Airplane Fuel Tank Repairman. Charlie received WW II victory medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Meritorious unit award. He was honorably discharged in January 1946. Upon returning, he married Lillian McKee in February 1946. Charlie was a loving husband, father and friend to many people. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Grass Valley, CA. He was the owner of Nevada County Overhead Door Company and an accomplished Carpenter. In 2015 he moved to Florida to be with his daughter Denice. In 2016 he traveled as a member of the American Legion on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Charlie is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Lillian McKee Patterson; parents Charles and Ada Patterson; sisters Ruth Christian and Norma Christian; granddaughter Melissa Patterson, all of CA. Charlie is survived by his sister Marjorie Lieser of Ontario, CA; his brother Donald Patterson of Sacramento, CA; his daughter Denice and her husband Don of The Villages, FL; his son Chuck and his wife Sharon of Grass Valley, CA; his son Rocky and his wife Tracy Patterson of Port Hill, ID; his son Edward and his wife Becky of Folsom, CA; 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and loving friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in Grass Valley, CA later this year.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at http://www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.