In Loving Memory of Charlene Manselle

March 25, 1953 – August 2nd, 2019

Charlene passed quietly, after a short illness, in her beloved Grass Valley, CA. home.

The Manselle family and her friends will mourn our loss forever more. Charlene was a deeply loyal and loving daughter, sister, and Aunt, who will be greatly missed. A private family service will be held.