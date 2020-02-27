Obituary of Chad Braden Bomar

Chad Braden Bomar passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Bend, OR. He was 33. His family is mourning a son, father and brother. He is survived by his son Brayden, brother Blaine, mother Ronda, father Glenn and step-mother Shirley Pardini. He was born on June 1, 1986 in San Diego, CA and moved to Grass Valley in 1990. He loved Nevada County, the lakes, streams, mountains, fishing, snowboarding and hiking. He will be missed by all his many friends he knew h