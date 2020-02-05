Obituary of Cathy Ann Strach

Cathy Ann Strach

Cathy Ann Strach passed away on January 12, 2020. She was 72. She was surrounded by her father George W. Strach Jr., cousin Tamara A. Pohley and dear friends. Cathy was born September 20, 1947 at Miner’s Hospital in Nevada City, CA to her parents Eva Marie (Pohley) Strach and George William Strach Sr. Cathy was born with severe Cerebral Palsy, but Cathy had the biggest heart-warming smile and when she shared her smile, it would change your life in a very special way. Cathy was loved deeply. She was born into a Navy family, which allowed her to live in many places; including the Philippines. Her family never left her out of anything. As a family they loved to travel in their Chevy truck with the camper on the back and their two dogs. Cathy loved nature.

If you want to donate in Cathy’s name, please give to Hospice of the Foothills, Freed, or any organization that helps those who cannot help themselves.

Cathy is preceded in death by her Mother.

“The joy Cathy gave us will be deeply missed, but her smile will live with us always.”