Obituary of Catherine Chisman “Kay” Miller

Sophisticated, witty, and artistic, Catherine Chisman "Kay" Miller lived her life with flair. She left this world just the way she would have wanted, sitting on her sofa near the fireplace, enjoying a glass of Chardonnay while discussing the day's events with her daughter. Raised in Crescent City, California, Kay graduated from Del Norte High School in 1935. As an inspired violinist and pianist, she pursued music studies at College of the Pacific, Class of 1939, and was a member of the Mu Zeta Rho sorority. After college she moved to San Francisco (The City) where she basked in its artistic offerings and met her future husband, Damon J. Miller. They had two children, Damon J. Jr., and Marilyn Kaye. The Miller family moved to then rural Peninsula in 1950.

Kay was widowed in 1971 at the young age of 55. Her son, Damon Jr., passed away in 2003.

During and after her fifty-five year career as a residential real estate broker in the Menlo Park/Atherton area, she pursued learning with non-stop zest. She took classes in art, photography, business, philosophy, music history, and computers. She traveled the world, and was a dedicated Children's Health Council volunteer. She arranged flowers at Filoli, while she lovingly created her own prizewinning gardens and Bonsai collection at her Redwood City home. At the age of 96, with a little coaxing from family, she agreed to slow down "just a bit," and move to Grass Valley, California to be closer to her daughter. Upon her arrival she joined the Nevada County Bonsai club. She also signed up for art classes at Sierra College. Water Coloring, at AsIf Art Studio became a new, absorbing challenge.

Kay's passing leaves a huge hole in the lives of her family, Jack & Marilyn Scholl, grandchildren, Kaili Scholl, Damon P. & Ashley Scholl, and great grandson, DP Scholl. She filled their hearts — and the hearts of all those who knew her — with love, friendship and inspiration. Kay lived her long life with laughter and drive right up to the very last toast — just as she had wanted.

A Celebration of Life reception to be held Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Palo Alto Women's Club located at Cowper & Homer Avenues, in Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Children's Health Council, or other charity of choice.