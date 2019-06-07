Obituary of Carolyn Lavonne Russell Smith-Sanders

Carolyn Lavonne Russell Smith-Sanders passed away on April 12, 2018 at her home in Yuba City, CA. She was 75.

Carolyn was born December 20, 1943 to Charles and Olive Russell. She had two brothers, Dennis (Kara) and Bill Russell, one sister Illa, and (Walt) Meek. She graduated from Mt. Diable High School, Class of 1962. She married Fletcher Smith and had 2 boys, Brian (Sherry) and Wayne (Shonda) Smith.

She married Donald Sanders on Sept. 21, 1974.

Carolyn worked for the University of California Cooperative Extension for 28 years and moved to Grass Valley, CA some 5 years ago. She was very creative and loved doing jewelry, painting, and other small crafts. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her son Jim (Tina) Sanders, Donna Sanders, daughter Danyiette Sanders and two grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Fletcher Smith; her parents Charles and Olive Russell, Olga Costello, and Yulu Russell.

Cremation was done and services will be performed at a later date.