Obituary of Carolyn Kelsey

Carolyn Kelsey passed away on December 10, 2019. She was 75.

Carolyn was born on June 22, 1944 in Buffalo, New York to Caleb and

Louise Kelsey.

In addition to being a dedicated, loving mother and sister, Carolyn also

enjoyed playing softball, water skiing, making crafts and rooting for the SF

Giants. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God.

Carolyn joins her parents, Caleb and Louise, in Heaven. She is survived by

her daughters, Janell (Thomas) and Melinda. Brothers Ken (Vickie) and

Gary (Paulette) and sister Donna. Grandchildren Evan, Maxwell, Abigael,

Ryan and Sean.

Carolyn will be buried at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery at

11:00 a.m. on December 20, with a reception to follow at the Ponderosa

Pines Mobile Home Clubhouse.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.