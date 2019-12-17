Obituary of Carolyn Kelsey
Carolyn Kelsey passed away on December 10, 2019. She was 75.
Carolyn was born on June 22, 1944 in Buffalo, New York to Caleb and
Louise Kelsey.
In addition to being a dedicated, loving mother and sister, Carolyn also
enjoyed playing softball, water skiing, making crafts and rooting for the SF
Giants. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God.
Carolyn joins her parents, Caleb and Louise, in Heaven. She is survived by
her daughters, Janell (Thomas) and Melinda. Brothers Ken (Vickie) and
Gary (Paulette) and sister Donna. Grandchildren Evan, Maxwell, Abigael,
Ryan and Sean.
Carolyn will be buried at the Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery at
11:00 a.m. on December 20, with a reception to follow at the Ponderosa
Pines Mobile Home Clubhouse.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
