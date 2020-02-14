Obituary of Carolyn Bloom

Carolyn Bloom passed away on February 10, 2020. She was 78.

She was born on February 14, 1941. Carolyn attended elementary and high school in Kirkwood, MO then graduated college from Valparaiso University with a degree in elementary education and was a member of Gamma Phi. Married to Charles Bloom in 1964 then gave birth to two sons, Dennis in 1965 and Bill in 1967. After retiring from teaching in 2000 she moved to Penn Valley, CA. Carolyn was active in the Lutheran church her entire life.

Survived by her husband Chuck, her sons Dennis & Bill, daughters-in-law Connie and Kaaren and grandchildren Lauren, Emily, Joe and Ava as well as brother Charles Hoeh.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or other dementia support organization.

Memorial service to be held at 10 AM on Saturday the 29 of February at Peace Lutheran Church 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 with a noon reception following at the Lake Room, Lake Wildwood Community Center 18955 Wildflower Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946.