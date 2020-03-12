Obituary of Carol Lynn Tonelli-Kahler

Carol Lynn Tonelli-Kahler passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 in her home with her children. She was 52.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 am at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Lynn was born on December 13, 1967 in Hollywood, California. The daughter of Duane and Carol Tonelli, she was raised in Huntington Beach and moved to Grass Valley in 1997 with her husband and three children. She was a full-time mom until the passing of her husband on June 17, 1999. She was known by many friends as ‘Looney Lynn’, for fun and wild antics and a giant love of Looney Tunes and Marvin the Martian. Lynn worked hard and always put her children first.

She was a member of Nevada County Sportsmen Club and was an avid shooter. She also loved racing her tough truck. Lynn loved cooking, sewing, thrift store treasure hunting and spending time with family.

Lynn’s positive, generous and loving heart will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick and John Kahler; daughter, Andrea Kahler; grandchildren, Lucy, Harvey, Loretta and soon-to-be fourth; her parents; sisters, Barbara-Leigh and Lorrie; brothers, Lyle, Lloyd and Lance and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Allen Kahler and beloved dog, Arrow.