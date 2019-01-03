Obituary of Carol Imogene Stout

Carol Imogene Stout passed away on November 5, 2018. Her son Kenneth was by her side.

Carol was born March 26, 1928 in Riverside, California, to Emma Jane (Kauffman) Turner and Herbert A. Turner. Her father, who owned Turner's Lunch Counter in downtown Riverside was a stern man, Carol remembered. She shared a story of the Ringling Brothers Circus coming by train to

Riverside in the 1930s—imagine, lions, tigers and elephants! Her father forbade her from going to the circus although her brother was permitted to earn some money helping set up the circus. Fortunately her father approved of physical exercise and Carol learned to love swimming at the newly opened YWCA in Riverside which was designed by the renowned architect Julia Morgan.

Carol was adventurous and in her midlife she and her husband, Melvin Stout, were one of several "Bethel Bikers" who rode touring motorcycles with other church members.

Carol and Mel moved to Paradise, California, after retirement in 1990 to be near her son Kenneth and his young family. She had many friends in Paradise and would have been distraught by the devastating wildfire which happened a few days after her death.

Carol lived her final three years in Grass Valley at Atria Senior Living in her beautiful apartment. In August 2018, Carol fell and broke her hip, but she adamantly declined surgery saying she preferred to stay in her own apartment. The marvelous staff at Atria and the wonderful providers from Hospice of the Foothills allowed her to remain comfortably at home for her final weeks. Her hospice nurse Lynn said, "Carol was a force to be reckoned with". Amen to that!

Carol also loved the Lord, her daily devotions, her family and her little dog Susie (who she adeptly maneuvered into the loving care of her

son Ken and his wife, Diane). We are grateful to have celebrated Carol's 90th birthday in March with many of her family members.

Carol is survived by her two sons Kenneth (Diane) and Dennis (Kay) Walters; her grandchildren, Jennifer DesRossiers and Joshua and Joseph Walters; and five great-grandchildren.

She will be interred with her husband Melvin in Paradise, California. No services are planned. Carol Imogene Stout March 26, 1928 – November 5, 2018

– Rest in peace, Carol. All is well. –