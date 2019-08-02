Obituary of Carol Garner

On July 27. 2019, Heaven gained a beautiful angel.

Carol Margaret Garner was always up for anything, fearless and brave. She was a voracious traveler who loved documenting her journeys in hundreds of photo albums. She loved everyone instantly and fiercely. She was courageous, bold, quick to be there with a hug, a smile and a listening ear. She was playful and fun and full of mischief. She had a love of so many things, of dancing, having dessert first, traveling, crafting things, marathon shopping days, spontaneous adventures. Her Lamba Ladies Sorority Sisters were truly sisters at heart, supporting each other through life’s milestones, always with epic food. She and husband Linden’s companionship and deep love for each other was legendary, always in matching colors and holding hands. They managed to combine two families into one loving, united group. Her family was the pride and joy of her life, no matter how they came to her.

Carol moved to Nevada County with husband Chuck Slattery in 1962, quickly immersing herself into the community, joining a mass of friends, travelling distances from Idaho to Mexico. Together they raised three kids; Ken Slattery (Jenny, Shane & Shannon), Lynn Woerner



(Chuck, Kennan, Karen & Kody), and Claudia Busse (Dwayne, Carleene & Randi Lynn).



After Chuck passed away, Carol was blessed to share 10 years of joy with second husband, Leonard Gutschmidt.The final chapter began when she was introduced to a widowed neighbor, and the sweet love story began. This romance also brought more family and extended family for Carol to love, Craig Garner (Marian, Faith, Lindsey & Hannah), Jan MacDonald (Bob, Gracie & Trey), Janie McKenzie (Greg, Gregory & Justin), foster sisters Ginny & Terri.



Carol and Linden lived life to the fullest in their 15 years of marriage. They loved nothing more than including their children in their adventures near and far, and spending time with their many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, but we all promise to carry on the adventures!