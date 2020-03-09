Obituary of Carol Frazier

Carol Frazier passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 at home. She was 65 years old.

Per her wishes, there will not be any services.

Carol’s family moved to Grass Valley when she was a senior in high school. She served four years in the US Navy in the mid-1970s. Carol’s primary interest was her career with Nevada County Probation, ending as Superintendent of Juvenile Hall in 2009.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Ed Frazier; her three siblings, Paul (Sharon) May of Corona, CA, Stephanie May of San Diego, CA, and John May of Moreno Valley, CA; and of course, her beautiful furry friend, Chase.

Contributions can be made in her name to Hospice of the Foothills or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.