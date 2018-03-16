Obituary of Carol Ann Tade

Carol Ann Tade passed away and entered eternity with her Lord Jesus on February 25, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 77.

The family will hold a private celebration of Carol's life in April. This would be Carol's wishes.

Carol was born December 25, 1940 in Decatur, Illinois to Milton and Wanda Tade.

Carol attended college in San Francisco and worked 43 years as a Senior Healthcare Claims Examiner, as well as Internal Consulting Services in installing new and enhanced systems interpreting system output, training and quality control.

She was interested in family, NASCAR and football.

Carol will be missed more than words can say.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon Sanders and brother-in law Joseph Sanders of Penn Valley; niece, Bonnie Edens of San Jose; nephew, Kenneth Hill of Granite Bay; niece, Debra Froedge of Suisun; nephew Douglas Higginbotham of Modesto; nephew, David Higginbotham of Washington State and great nephews and niece, Nathan, Brandon and Ashley Hill.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Higginbotham and brother, Charles Tade.

Memorial contributions may go to World Vision or Animal Save.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.