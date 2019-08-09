Obituary of Carlton Gene Wubbena

Carlton Gene Wubbena passed away on August 5, 2019, in Grass Valley, CA. He was 80.

Carlton was born on March 21, 1939, in Coulter, IO, to John and Martha Wubbena. He married Beverly Boelman on July 31, 1958 in Ackley, IO. Carlton worked as an operating engineer, and his hobbies included hunting and fishing. Friends and family knew him as caring, loving, kind, and he never met a stranger.

Carlton is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters Cherie Lewis of Sheridan, MT, Marla Aguiar of Fresno, CA, Carla Wubbena of Grass Valley, CA; granddaughters Heidi and Cheryl Kindorf of Brentwood, CA; and great-grandchildren Kadin Lewis of Aurora, CO and Lillian Elliott of Brentwood, CA. He was preceded in death by son Marty J. Wubbena, granddaughter Beckie Lewis and grandson Josh Lewis.

“May the Lord watch over me and thee while we are absent one from the other”. Rest in Peace Daddy