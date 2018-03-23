Obituary of Carlos Flores Jr.

Carlos Flores Jr., a resident of Grass Valley for more than 20 years, died March 8, after a 7 month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 66.

Carlos was born December 22, 1951 in Barstow, Ca. at the U.S. naval Infirmary. His father was serving in the Marine Corp. at the time. The family later moved to San Bernardino, where Carlos attended school and spent his early years. After graduating from Colton High School, he went on to work at the Loma Linda Medical Center in the neuro-surgical unit for more than 13 years, then went on to work in the transplantation field, before moving up to Northern California. Carlos was last employed at Weiss Bros. Nursery, in Grass Valley for more than 17 years. Carlos cared deeply for the people he worked with and enjoyed serving the customers and sharing his knowledge about plants.

Carlos is survived by Joleen Flores, his wife of 16 years; his parents, Carlos Sr. and

Severita Flores; bothers Fernando and Eric Flores; nephew Jason (Angela) Flores; stepsons Joe, Steve (Noel), Ted (Myha), and David (Becky) along with numerous other family members and friends.

Carlos was a long time member of the Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was truly a great

"Prayer Warrior", praising God and lifting up others in prayer. He loved to share his faith in God, whenever he had the opportunity.

A Memorial Service will be held, at 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 31, at the Penn Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church; located at 17645 Penn Valley Drive. A fellowship dinner will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sutter

Auburn Faith Hospice; 11775 Education St, Ste 201, Auburn, Ca 95603.