Obituary of Candice Celeste (Brown) Regnier

Candice Celeste (Brown) Regnier passed peacefully, early in the morning on March 24, 2020, in a local care facility.

She was 71. She fought a long and hard fight, until her lord said “That’s enough, come on home.”. She lost the battle to disease, but won the war for her soul.

Candice graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1965. She loved high school sports and played many of them. She liked softball and field hockey the best.

She was born in Grass Valley in 1948 and was raised in Camptonville. She met her future husband, Larry Regnier, as she walked to the school bus each morning, passing in front of the forest service barracks where he lived and worked. He noticed her immediately and the blue shoes she often wore. Well, guess what? They were married on January 29, 1966. She was 17. They had no children. They lived mostly on love.

Growing up, she learned to swim in Oregon Creek, and loved to visit Celestial Valley, where her Aunt Annis and uncle Merle Butz lived. She loved “Auntie’s” home made root beer. She loved the sierra mountains , clear mountain streams, her precious trees. She loved to goon Jeep rides, Downieville to the Sierra Buttes, Sardine Lake, Graeagle, Greenville to Lake Almanor. They were all special to her. She loved cowboy poetry and would travel to Venton (end of hwy 49) as well as Loomis to hear the cowboys recite their poetry and listen to western songs from artist that came from all over the country.

She loved wildlife, especially the babies. She loved to shop at thrift stores and go to yard sales. Her entire home is decorated with these special treasures she would find. She had a nak for decorating with second-hand finds.

Candice owned and operated “Candies Beauty Shop” on Mill Street during the 1970’s. She later went to work for Grass Valley Group during the 1980’s and early 90’s. She retired from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in 2012. She worked in the billing office.

Candice is survived by her husband Larry; two sisters Ragna Reed (Rob) and Maryls Bigley (Tom); two brothers Mike Brown (Nancy) and Pat Brown; many nieces and nephews.

Candice was preceded in death by her father Brownie (Lester) Brown, and her mother Octavia (Tivy) Brown; two sisters Colleen Clark (Graham) and Claudia Harris (Richard).

A graveside memorial is planned for late spring or early summer when appropriate at the Camptonville Cemetery.

There was only one, there will never be another like her!

Thank you Twin Cities!

Thank you Spring Hill Manor!

Thank you lord!