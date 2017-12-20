Obituary of Candace Hannan Meshwert

Candace Hannan Meshwert passed away on December 6, 2017. She was 66.

She was born in Santa Clara, California on November 29, 1951. She moved to Nevada County shortly after where she lived all her life. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Doris Hannan. Candy was the beloved wife of James Meshwert; they met at a Pleasant Ridge School event and were married in 1970. She graduated from Nevada Union High School and earned a degree at Sierra College.

For many years Candy had a great love for aerobic classes, most recently at South Yuba Club in Nevada City. She also enjoyed the time she worked at Club Sierra where she met many new friends. Candy often gained a special rapport with many people who worked where she shopped and visited. She loved to work outdoors in her yard with flowers and was a loyal fan of the San Francisco Giants. In recent years, she was able to travel throughout the world and particularly enjoyed her experience in Africa.

She is survived by her husband James; their two daughters Marlo (Mike) McMaster and Jill Meshwert; beloved grandchildren MJ and Dakota Torgerson; brothers, John, James, Jay and Jerald Hannan.

She was preceded in death by her sister Carolyn Hannan McGlothlan.

Candy was a beautiful person. She was a woman of great poise, calm and compassion.

She had an appreciation for everyone and everything around her. Her smile and warm personality will be greatly missed by her family and throughout the community.

Services will start at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Peace Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.