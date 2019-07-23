Obituary of Cameron Michael Landon

Officer Cameron Michael Landon passed away in his sleep on July 16, 2019 at his home in Roseville, California. He was only 36 years old; a loving and devoted family man, a proud Marine and a loyal and passionate community servant.

A Grass Valley native, Cameron was born on August 23, 1982 at Sierra Nevada Hospital, the first of two sons to Jon Landon and Cynthia Catton. He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 2001, then attended Santa Barbara City College and later earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix.

Cameron served in the Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009. In that time, he completed a tour in Iraq and met his beautiful wife, Angela Sordello, before returning home to Grass Valley, where he began his career in law enforcement. Cameron was a correctional officer for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, then joined the Grass Valley Police Department in 2013. In 2015, he and his growing family moved to Roseville, California, where he served as a police officer and a member of the SWAT team.

Loved ones knew him as just “Cam,” a fun-loving, funny and dependable guy who was happiest when he was with his family and friends. He enjoyed being outdoors with Angela and their boys. He also liked watching TV and movies, and listened to all kinds of music, from country to Metallica to techno (but hated rap, sorry Chan). He will be missed most for his huge heart, his handsome smile, and his amazing ability to see the good in everything. Cameron is preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Catton, and three grandparents, Howie and Ronalie Landon and Paul Preston. He is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons Wyatt, 4, Weston, 2, and a baby on the way; parents Jon and Valerie Landon; brother Chandler (Anna) Landon; sisters Shauna (Justin) Sanders, Cori Landon and Jacy (Jon) Davis; grandmother Diane Preston; and so many nieces and nephews who love and adore him.

A memorial for Cameron will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 10:30am at Bayside Church Adventure, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville.