Obituary of Cameron Kopf

Cameron Kopf, 64, died unexpectedly Aug. 9, 2018, at his home in Washington, California.

Cameron was a gifted musician, composer, arranger, writer, and teacher with a professional career spanning over 40 years. Cameron Scott Kopf was born in Sacramento, California, on May 29, 1954 to Robert Louis and Helen Jean (Torvend) Kopf.

He is survived by his husband, James Joannesson Kopf; brothers Christopher "Chris" Kopf and Jonathan "Buzz" Kopf; two sisters-in-love, Linda Sue Horn and Sheila Brennan Kopf; six beloved nieces and nephews, Kimberli, Eron, Josh, Jesse, Hailey and Benjamin; as well as family and friends around the world.

A reception in Cameron's honor will be held on September 15, 2018 in Nevada City, California. Please visit http://www.evite. me/2p6cq9n9aq or telephone 530.470.9264 for details.

In lieu of tributes, the family suggests that you invite a friend or loved one to lunch or supper and raise a glass in Cameron's honor.