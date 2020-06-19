Obituary of Byron Sanderson

Byron Bruce Sanderson passed away on June 13, 2020 at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab Center in Grass Valley, California at the age of 82.

He was born in Los Angeles, Ca to his parents Kirby Sanderson and Grace Hilton. He attended Bellflower High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at California State University Long Beach. After he graduated, he became an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

After he served his country, he went onto work for the LA Times for a short period of time. He made his career at Bechtel Corporation as a human resources administrator and was with them for 40+ years. He spent two years in Alaska during the building of the Alaskan pipeline and even traveled as far as Saudi Arabia for the company.

When he retired, he and his wife Linda moved to Nevada City, Ca where they lived in their dream home. He loved animals and his garden and spent the majority of his time creating a beautiful landscape on their property.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Byron was a Master Gardener, a volunteer for Mended Hearts and played league softball until he was 79 years old and truly loved the game. He enjoyed traveling to Arizona during Spring Training and watching his favorite team, the San Francisco Giants, and spending time with his lifelong friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Linda Sanderson, his brother Floyd Sanderson, three daughters, Karin Langley, Traci Nuernberger, and Andrea Lanham. He leaves five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

He was a loyal friend, patriot, husband and father.

He will be greatly missed.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Byron’s memory to Mended Hearts at https://mendedhearts.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.