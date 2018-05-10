Obituary of Bruce Williams

Bruce Williams

It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Williams announces his passing after a brave fight, on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018. He was 63.

His life was one of the best stories ever told. Bruce was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon on August 29th, 1954. He loved his community, his family and basketball. His hook shot made pirates jealous. He was The Beatles' #1 fan. His will to live defied science and medicine. He believed community was synonymous with family. He and the love of his life, Kelly, parented 52 foster children, which has to be a record. During his last 9 years on earth, he became the definition of resilient. He was legally declared deceased 4 times over those 9 years. The 4th time being the final page to his incredible story, however, his story has over a dozen sequels in progress.

He leaves behind Kelly, 12 children, 2 grandchildren, and a newly established scholarship fund for youth sports. When you think of Bruce, simply do what he is doing right now. Give that big smile he always had. Then whisper, sing, or hum in your head "…when the brokenhearted people living in the world agree, there will be an answer, let it be."

A service with a luncheon following will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 12 at 615 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA. If you wish to donate food to provide at the luncheon, please contact Jan at 310-439-8708.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bruce Williams Memorial Fund. This fund will help to support his family and the Bruce Williams Youth Basketball League Scholarship for the Bear River Park and Rec Department. To donate or find out more information please go to gofundme.com/bruce-williams-memorial-fund.