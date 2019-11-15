Obituary of Bruce Kevin Brayley

Bruce Kevin Brayley passed away November 11, 2019, in Penn Valley, CA. He was 60.

Bruce was born on May 13, 1959, in Batavia, NY, to parents Bruce James Brayley and Dorothy Maxine (Cochran). Bruce married Anne Lucq in Nevada County in 2013. He was a journeyman carpenter and worked for LB Construction. Bruce was a member of a recovery program. His favorite hobby was riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Bruce was a man devoted to his family and friends. He was dedicated to his sobriety and being of service to others. Always ready to put out his hand to shine the light and the way to recovery. He never had children of his own or family, but when marrying Anne he got just that… a family, stepdaughter, step-granddaughter, mother-in-law and brothers and sisters-in-law. He had a passion for riding his Harley with his brothers and sisters in recovery and his wife Anne. Long day trips, coast lines, Feather River Canyon, Tahoe area, and of course any casino.

He will be deeply missed with that bright smile, beautiful green eyes and “Great Hair”.

We would sincerely like to thank all of his dear, devoted family and friends helped with all that was needed for his family at this heartbreaking time. Also, a thanks to LB Construction who believed in his skills and gave him years of respect and allowing him to be a superintendent. A huge thanks to his sisters who were there assist Anne.

Bruce is survived by step-granddaughter Gigi Goetz of Penn Valley, CA; stepdaughter Olivia Hutson of Roseville, CA; sisters Sandee Buckmaster of Denison, TX, and Cheryl Doyle of Sherman, TX; mother-in-law Jeanette Lucq of Sonoma, CA; nephews John and Jeff of CA, Mike of TX, and Ryan and Matthew of AZ, niece Meghann of FL; in-laws John and Jeanie Lucq of CA, Paul and Joanie Lucq of CA, step-nephews Sean, Willie and Dominic and step-niece Danielle.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 p.m. sharp on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Simple Truth Church in Grass Valley. Simply Truth Church 455 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Simple Truth Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.