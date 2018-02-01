Obituary of Bruce Anthony Baumer

Bruce Anthony Baumer passed away on January 22, 2018 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. He was 92.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, February 10 at Alta Sierra County Club.

Bruce was born January 9, 1926 in San Francisco to Louis and Dorthea Baumer. He was an Underage Veteran, who served in WWII, the Korean War and the European Reconstruction. He met his wife, Inez, at a USO dance at Fort Lewis between his tours in Korea and Europe.

He was an avid golfer, fisherman, boat refurbisher and more. It is widely rumored, even known, that he was spotted on the golf course as late as last summer at the spry age of 91. Just ask his youngest son, Karl.

This tall, 6'3", lanky, kind, wise, generous man, friend, father and husband will be greatly missed by all.

Bruce is survived by his wonderful loving wife Inez; the six caring children they raised, Ladonna, Dianna, Howard, Carolyn, Neysa and Karl and ten grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.