Obituary of Brian Dallons

Brian Dallons passed away on December 7, 2018. He was a resident of Penn Valley. Brian was born on November 17, 1954, in Glendale, CA. to Richard & Alta Dallons. He lived in Danville from 1965 until 1998 before moving to Penn Valley. He was an outdoorsman enjoying all sports especially archery where he has the State Record for an inland blacktail, the largest blacktail taken by any weapon recorded in the California Records of Big Game.

He always loved spending time on his beautiful property in Nevada City where his dream was to build his home.

He is survived by his mother Alta; sister Lynda (Buz) Myers and brother Steve.

He was preceded in death by his father Richard.