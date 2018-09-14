Obituary of Bradley Allen Blair
September 14, 2018
Bradley Allen Blair passed away August 30, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born March 7, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MN to parents Gerald and Barbara Blair. Survived by daughter Meagan; sons Bradley and Zachary (Chelsey); siblings Jeri, Jeanne, Glenn, Jerry and father Gerald. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18 at Grace Bible Church of Cedar Ridge in Grass Valley, CA. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.
