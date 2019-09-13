Obituary of Bonnie G. Morris

Bonnie G. Morris passed away peacefully after a short illness at her home in Penn Valley, CA on August 21st. Bonnie was born in San Francisco, CA to Paul and Edradine (Howl) Marincich, graduating from Lincoln High School and then Sonoma State College. After graduation she joined the Peace Corps and met her first husband, in Malaysia, traveling extensively around the world during and after, eventually coming back home to California. She became a President of the Marin County Chapter of National Association of Insurance Women before moving to Kennesaw, GA and then finally to her second home in Houston, Texas. While there, she married a second time to Joel Don Morris, and retired from a very successful career as an Insurance underwriter with FM Global. She then traveled throughout the USA until the passing of her husband, when she settled back in California. She then continued to travel the world with her friends, with her sense of adventure and wonderment, until her passing. She is survived by her son Kyle McRitchie and wife Krishna; Sister Judy Alter, Rebecca and Ruth Alter, fiancé Kori Wallin; Sister- in- Law Sherry Marincich, and nephews Shad Marincich and Noah Marin, wife Chelsea, Great Nephew, Baxter; Step- Son David Morris, wife Lisa; Step- Daughter Debbie Brown, Husband Jerry, with Step- Grandson Matthew Brock, wife Britney, and their two children Parker and Emily, along with her beloved dog, “Nathan”. She was loved by all and will be missed tremendously. Her memorial will be held at The Oaks, Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley, CA on Sept 21st at 2:00PM and in Houston on a future date.

