Obituary of Bonnie Deerson

Bonnie Deerson passed away from heart complications at Sutter Roseville hospital October 26, 2019. She was 78 years old.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Deerson, and her parents.

Bonnie was born May 10, 1941 in Leadville, Colorado. She has two older brothers, Richard Christensen of Grass Valley, CA and Dennis Christensen of Fishtail, Montana. Two daughters who both live in Penn Valley, CA, 3 granddaughters, 1 great grandson, and 4 great granddaughters.

Before moving into Grass Valley, Bonnie spent many active years living in Washington, CA.

After retiring, Bonnie enjoyed working events at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, taking trips with her brother Richard, and spending time with her family.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bonnie Deerson at the Washington Hotel in Washington, CA on March 14thbeginning at 2 pm.