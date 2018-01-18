Obituary of Bonnie Belle Bussey Kirchner

Bonnie Belle Bussey Kirchner went to meet her Lord and Savior during the morning hours of Thursday, January 4, 2018 in Grass Valley, California. Her earliest years (born February 15, 1936) were spent in Houston Texas, where she graduated from Charles H. Milby High School in 1954. During the 40's and 50's, Bonnie took formal singing lessons and with Houston windows open, her neighbors were treated to her beautiful voice as she practiced daily.

January of 1956, she met her future husband, Leroy, who was an aviation cadet at Ellington AFB Texas (south of Houston). They were married June 23, 1956 at the base chapel Mather AFB California, and she embraced the duties of Air Force Wife and Mother. Over the next 12 years she navigated the birth of four children, three major duty moves, and several significant periods of absence by Leroy as he served our country. Bonnie was always active in her church. Her love of music led her to serve in several church choirs throughout her life. Bonnie also attended college and completed the Licensed Vocational Nursing program at Yuba College, California.

After Leroy's military retirement in 1975, he found a place in the business community and Bonnie focused on her family, her church, and her community. During this time she also worked in the Yuba City Unified School District as a Teacher's Aide. Upon Bonnie's retirement in 1998, Leroy and Bonnie moved to Penn Valley, California where they have lived for 20 years. During these years, it was readily apparent to those around her that supporting families was very important to Bonnie, and she became a mentor to young couples helping them to grow in the problem solving of life's challenges. She also was one of the first smiling faces seen by newcomers at her church.

While her presence here will be greatly missed, Bonnie's life was spent in the service of her Lord and now she is home visiting joyfully with her family, friends, and Jesus.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the First Baptist Church 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA

Interment with full military honors will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.