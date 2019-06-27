Obituary of Bonita Jeanne West

Bonita Jeanne West died June 17, 2019 in Grass Valley at the age of 93.

Bonnie is survived by daughters Connie Shady (John) of Penn Valley and Becky Hay (Byron) of Pleasanton, a son Randy West (LaRae) of Scotts Valley and her grandchildren Laura Shady O’Dair, Mark Shady, Brett Shady, Jaime West Zezini, Ron Hammerness, Travis West, Amber

West, Chris Hay, Erika Hay, Preston Hay, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert West and a son Tim West, both of Grass Valley and her entire immediate family: Parents Samuel Craig and Lorena (Van Ness) Craig both of Michigan, sisters Lillian (Craig) Ferguson of San Mateo, Virginia (Craig) Pando of San Jose, Shirley (Craig) Green of Fresno and her brother Bruce Craig of Grass Valley.

Bonnie was the youngest and last living child of Samuel and Lorena Craig of Michigan who moved to San Jose in 1943 at the end of world war II. Although all of their children were adults at the time, they all followed and soon the five families settled in California.

Bonnie was born on Oct. 6, 1925 in Petoskey Michigan. She graduated from Detroit High School in 1943. She married Robert West in 1946 and raised 4 children in San Jose before moving to Grass Valley in 1999. Bonnie and Bob West were married 64 years until his death in 2010.

Bonnie spent her life as a very caring and loving person to everyone she met, visiting and sharing a meal with her friends and family was the highlight of her days.

She was a wife, homemaker, and mother first but also spent many years as a real estate agent, investor and was the family financial planner. She loved to sew, garden and dance, and was the best audience ever if you had a story for her.

In the 1960s Bonnie served as a deacon and member of the choir at Trinity Presbyterian Church in San Jose.

Bonnie lived a long and happy life and for that we celebrate rather than grieve. A celebration of her life will occur July 2, 2019 in Nevada City, California. Contact her family for details. (Hooper & Weaver Mortuary).