Obituary of Bobby Joe McDaniel

Bobby Joe McDaniel passed away on May 25, 2018 at Sutter Roseville. He was 87.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Bob was born on January 16, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Cecil and Beulah McDaniel. He went to school there until the family moved to Richmond, California where his dad worked in the shipyards. Bob graduated from Richmond Union High School. He met his wife, Naomi Roofener, and they married on January 17, 1951. He was in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton a year later and that's where his first son, Regie, was born. After the Marines, Bob was an electrician until retirement.

He was a true fisherman. He raised birds. He loved gardening; roses, vegetables and flowers. He liked to work.

Bob was a good man who loved his family. He will be missed by all. He and Naomi are always so proud of their five children, Regie, Britt, Linda, Rhonda and Tom and their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Naomi; sons, Regie and Britt (Marjorie) McDaniel; daughters, Linda Lewis and Rhonda MacPherson; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. We are a five generation family.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Tom McDaniel; parents; brother, Ronnie and sisters, Neomia Jamison and Lucimae.

