Obituary of Bob G. Kennedy

Bob G. Kennedy, of Grass Valley, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2017 with his beloved wife of over 68 years by his side. He was born in Kirkland, Texas in 1929 where he spent

his youth. In 1943 Bob's family moved to Portland, Oregon where he finished his education and began his working career as an Insurance Management Trainee.

In 1948 on a trip to Richland, Washington, he met the love of his life, Maud "micki" Ellis and they were married a year later. Two precious children were born to Bob and Micki, Janet Gail (Andrew) Elliott and Douglas Carl. Bob and Micki raised their children in Merced, where he faithfully served as a deacon in The Church of Christ ( where his beautiful bass voice was always a welcome sound), as well as serving on the school board, using his talents to build their first home and making life-long friends in the process.

The later part of his career was spent in southern California where he retired in 1987. After retirement, Bob and Micki moved to Nevada City, built a home and found time for traveling. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time and sharing his home with family and friends. He was an avid reader. He loved fishing with his buddies and favorite spot was

Lost Lake near Alturas, CA. Having a rare blood type, he realized the importance of donating blood and was a cheerful volunteer at Blood Source in Grass Valley for 16 years. He had a soft spot for lost cats, Lucky cats!

He was always a gentleman, caring, dependable, with a great sense of humor. He will never be forgotten by those who knew him. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Bob was lucky enough!

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Michi, his children, two grandsons: Lane Elliott (Joanna) and Quine Elliott (Sarah) and four great-grand children: Jacquelyn, Claire, Sam and Rowan. He also leaves behind tawo sisters and many nieces and nephews that adored him.

The family requests any remembrance be made to Hospice. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled in January.