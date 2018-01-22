Obituary of Bob G. Kennedy

Obituary of Bob G. KennedyJanuary 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 22, 2018Bob G. Kennedy passed away November 21, 2017. His Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday January 27, 2018 at The Church of Christ, 670 Whiting Street, Grass Valley. Eli Hooper, minister will be officiating. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesObituary of Jason Ray KracheyObituary of Christina Rebecca WelshObituary of Christina Rebecca WelshObituary of Peter E. PowerTrending SitewideNevada City’s pot business discussion sparks controversy over possible conflict of interestGeorge Boardman: Dignity Health merger is about who calls the shots on your medical careStudy shows warming temperatures shifting snow to rain across Sierra Nevada