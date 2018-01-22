Obituary of Bob G. Kennedy

Obituary of Bob G. KennedyJanuary 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 22, 2018Bob G. Kennedy passed away November 21, 2017. His Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday January 27, 2018 at The Church of Christ, 670 Whiting Street, Grass Valley. Eli Hooper, minister will be officiating. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesObituary of Christina Rebecca WelshObituary of Jason Ray KracheyObituary of Christina Rebecca WelshObituary of Bonnie Belle Bussey KirchnerTrending SitewideRetired Nevada City Police Officer Michael Harrison diesNevada City’s pot business discussion sparks controversy over possible conflict of interestNevada County staff: Construction on Higgins Marketplace expected to begin by mid-2019Two new pot businesses approved in Nevada City