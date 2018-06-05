Obituary of Billy Gene Carothers

Billy Gene Carothers died April 23, 2018 at home in Nevada City. He was 76.

There will be a Memorial Service on Friday June 22, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Nevada City Elks Lodge #518.

Billy Gene Carothers was born October 29, 1941 to Eugene and Marie Carothers in Russellville Arkansas. After retiring from Armstrong Technologies, Billy spent his time developing his property in Nevada City and enjoyed being a part of that community. He also loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two sons; Daniel and Jason Carothers; grandchildren Danielle, Margarita, Jason and Jeremiah Carothers.