Obituary of Billie Irene Teninty

Billie Irene Teninty, Resident of Nevada City, CA passed away August 18, 2018 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital due to complications of an obstruction of the small intestine. She had just turned 90 on July 31st.

She was born in Colorado Springs, Co. Billie was raised in Hollywood, CA.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Ellen) of Eugene, Or, Karen (Chuck) Wagner of Spokane, WA, Kathie Doyle of El Sobrante, CA, Kris (Steve) Sorgatz of Danville, CA, Tanya Martinez, San Pablo, CA and Kim Bettencourt of Folsom, CA; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren; her sisters BJ and Sharon; brother Jim, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Lowell Williams and Doralee Spaeth Williams Teninty; her husband Dan Teninty; siblings Beverly and Dante; her son-in-law Richard Doyle as well as grandson Robert Doyle.

She was a member of Whispering Pines Church in Grass Valley where her service will be held at 11 a.m., on October 20, 2018. If planning to attend please RSVP to Kathie at katiedoyle@comcast.net.