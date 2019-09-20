Obituary of Bill R. Winningham III

Bill R. Winningham III passed away on September 9, 2019 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. He was 42.

Memorial Services will be held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City on Saturday, September 28, 2019

A viewing will be held at 12:00pm and the service to follow at 1:00pm.

Bill was born on June 5, 1977 in Richmond, California. He will be missed by all.

Bill is survived by his mother, Johnye Winningham; Girlfriend, Chenoa Revilla; Sons, Billy Boy and Brandon Winningham; Sisters, Jessica (Aaron) Soares, Michelle and Kimberly Winningham; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

He was predeceased by his father, Bill R. Winningham, Jr.