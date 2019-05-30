Obituary of Bill Padgett

The world has lost a real gentleman with the passing of Bill Padgett, who died of natural causes at Springhill Manor May 15th. Anyone

who knew Bill knew he was a man of integrity, humor and honesty.

He was born to William and Ida Padgett 98 years ago in Inglewood where he later grew up, played on the tennis varsity team and graduated from Inglewood High. After graduating, he worked in construction and then joined the Army where he worked as an artillery gunner in the South Pacific during WWII. He also worked in construction engineers in the Northern Solomons, Southern Philippines, and Luzon. He was a proud vet, serving his country with honor. He came home and joined the Teamsters, driving a dump truck all over California until 1974.

He married the love of his life, Ruth Milton, Dec. 27, 1949. They later raised their two sons, Steve and Billy, in Torrance. Bill and Ruth moved to Nevada City in 1976 and enjoyed being members of the Gold Country Horseshoe Club where Bill was given the “Most Congenial” award. He loved drinking beer and throwing horseshoes. They traveled extensively, attending tournaments throughout the state. They also traveled serving Meals on Wheels in Nevada County for 13 years.

A high point of Bill’s life was when he and Ruth traveled to Japan. While there, they took the Bullet Train whenever possible. On this trip, Bill revisited and shared with Ruth the places he had served during his Army years.

As Ruth’s health began to slip, Bill took care of her every need with patience and love. He did this for 10 years. They were married for 64 years.

Bill is survived by his sons Bill Jr., Steve (Lynn), grandsons Luke, Mike, Don, and his nieces Donna and Jane. Bill was also very close to Cathy Barnes, Terry McMann, and Don Barnes. His nephew Carl Barnes and wife Freda cared for both Bill and Ruth over the years helping in so many different, loving ways.

Also Bill’s neighbors were like family living next door to each other for 43 years! Thank you Bud, Kim, Di and Dave. Many more friends and family cherished this man.

The family wants to thank all the people at Springhill who gave such excellent care to Bill the last six weeks of his life. His good friend, Bill Sims, was his “partner in crime” at Springhill.

A private family gathering is planned for a later date.