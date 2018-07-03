Obituary of Beverly Morgan

Memorial services will be held Friday, July 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA for Beverly Morgan who passed away on June 27, 2018. A reception will follow at the Hospice of the Foothills facility at 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA.

Beverly was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, November 25, 1928 in a farmhouse to Lester and Mary Foss. Bev spent her formative years on that farm developing her solid work ethic. After her sister, Marilyn, was born she moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1937 and graduated high school there in 1946. Bev attended Armstrong College in Berkeley, California and pushed straight through 1 ½ years earning an AA degree in Secretarial Science.

On May 11, 1950 she met the love of her life, John Morgan, on a blind date. Two weeks later they were engaged and married the following year on June 16, 1951. They lived and worked in the bay area and bought their first home in Mountain View in the mid-1950s. By the late 50s, they moved to Portland, Oregon.

They soon began adopting children; Mike in 1961, Kitty in 1962, and Jeff in 1963. Then after moving back east with brief stints in Connecticut and Ohio, they headed back out west. In 1969 the family moved to Nevada County into a large ranch house on 27 ½ acres. It was her "little bit of heaven". The next 20 years were spent raising her family.

From the time she arrived in Nevada County, Bev was active and volunteered in countless organizations including; Welcome Wagon, Young Ladies Institute (YLI), Pine Tree Quilt Guild, Patchwork Pals and most notably, Friends of Hospice. With an empty nest, Bev went back to work in 1985 and got a job as City Clerk. She worked at City Hall in Nevada City for a decade and retired in 1995.

Of the many organizations that Beverly was involved with, her membership in Friends of Hospice was her most long-lived. Although she would never take credit for the program as it was a "team effort," she was the driving force behind the teddy bear effort. In recognition, the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association presented Beverly with the 2014 Gift of the Heart Award on November 19, 2014, in honor of her 30-year effort of making teddy bears for hundreds of hospice patients.

Beverly is predeceased by her parents, her younger sister Marilyn Joyce, and her husband of 60 years, John Morgan (2012). She is survived by her three children Mike Morgan, Kitty Trefero (Bill), and Jeff (Marla) Morgan. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Justin, Matthew and Christopher Trefero; Isabelle, Melina, and Michaela Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Beverly's name to Hospice of the Foothills. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.