Obituary of Beverly Jean Oviatt

Beverly Jean Oviatt passed away February 5, 2019 in Grass Valley. She was 59.

She was born February 6, 1959 in Burlingame, CA to George and Virginia Baldwin. She loved walking dogs.

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie and Brittany Oviatt; niece Katy (Travis) Watkins of Grass Valley, CA; step-son Paul Oviatt of Sacramento, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Virginia Baldwin.

Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.