Obituary of Beverly Jane Tassone

Beverly Jane Tassone (Hill) passed away September 8, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on September 29, 1938 in Rhinebeck, New York. Bev served as a nurse in the U.S. Army, then later at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, baking, and canning, which she shared with family, friends, and her community. Lucky you, if you have one of her beautiful hand knit baby sweaters or tasted her wonderful Christopsomo bread! Bev loved to volunteer at local organizations and was a passionate advocate for others. She will always be remembered for her perseverance, feistiness, and strength.

Bev is survived by her six children: Louie (Wendy), Marilyn (Dave),

Angela, Antonina (Galen), Francis (Dawn) and Margaret (Chad);

Grandchildren: Graham, Drake, Colby, Blake, Brooke, Frank, Joseph, Alexis, Ava and Ethan; Great grandchildren: Asher and Odin.

We express our sincere gratitude to those who provided care and friendship to Bev. There will be a memorial mass in Grass Valley at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church on Saturday, September 14, at 10:30am. Reception details to follow. Those who desire may make a donation in Bev’s memory to FREED Center for Independent Living. Arrangements under the direction of Chapel of the Angels.