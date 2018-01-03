Obituary of Beverly J. Martin

Beverly J. Martin passed away surrounded by her family, on December 26, 2017 at her home in Grass Valley, CA. She battled Parkinson's Disease for the last 10 years of her life, but it didn't slow her down until the very end. Beverly was born in 1940, in Decatur, Illinois to Vaughn Dean Kearney and Rosalie Storm Kearny. She was always "that kid" who stood up to bullies and did the right thing and knew how to have a good time. Her parents would say she was a near perfect daughter.

Beverly went to Johns Hill School and then to Eisenhower High School where she was voted homecoming queen, participated in many clubs, and was a great friend to many. After attending a year at Western Illinois University, she became a stewardess with American Airlines. This was a glamourous and exciting time of her life. While living in Santa Monica & Redondo Beach, she flew across the U.S., meeting fun and new people. After two years of living in Southern California, she decided to stay. She started her family and had two daughters, Katie and Jenny, and was a super mom doing everything imaginable for them. While raising her daughters, she became a very successful Broker Realtor with Red Carpet Realty. She loved her job and formed lifelong friendships and memories at this office.

In 1980, she met and later married the man of her dreams, Monte S. Martin. Through this union, she also become a mother to Phil and Holly Martin. In 1982, the family moved to Grass Valley, Ca. Monte ran his "MM" Trucking company, and Bev took care of the books for the business. She also continued her real estate career and joined Rolling Hills Realty in Grass Valley and then transferred to the Century 21 Gold Dust office from where she eventually retired. She met some of the best friends of her life during her career as a realtor. Sometimes the family was worried about just how much fun they had in the office!

Beverly was deeply involved with her husband Monte's membership in the Grass Valley Sportsman's Club, helping at the crab feeds and events, and enjoying Weaver Lake Lodge. Bev loved to fish. The Ophir Hill Fire Department was also near and dear to her heart. Monte was a volunteer fireman and Beverly was on the Board of Directors for years, and again helping with so many events, having fun along the way! She made so many genuine friends through the Sportsman's Club and The Ophir Hill Fire Dept.- friends for life and many, many good times.

One of her biggest passions was being a mom and raising her kids to be the best that they could be. When the grandkids started coming into the family, it sent her to the moon and back with happiness! Her love as a grandma overflowed.

Her smile lit up every room she entered, and she left an everlasting bright, positive, and happy impression on everyone she met. She will be dearly missed by so many. She leaves us with a beautiful imprint and the message to simply "BE HAPPY."

Bev left behind her amazing husband Monte, who has been the Superman of all husbands. He was her constant caregiver the past years, always being there for her and her needs and doing everything he could to make her smile.

Bev is survived by her husband Monte Martin, and children Katie Jones, Jennifer Walters Staniar, Phil Martin and Holly Baez. She is also survived by her mother Rosalie Kearney,

and grandchildren Trevor, Emmy, Brett, Julia, Alex, Alexis, Larissa, Olivia, Franky and great grandson, Carter.

It would be impossible the show our gratitude to so many friends that touched her life, but we do thank you all for being part of her wonderful world, and keeping the goods times rolling!

You are welcome to join us in her Celebration of Life Service on: Saturday, January 13 at 11:30 AM · Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City. Reception to immediately follow · Nevada County Board of Realtors · 336 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley We invite everyone to dress casual and happy, as we all know… Bev sure was!