Obituary of Beverly Diane Walker

Beverly Diane Walker passed away January 21, 2018 at her home in Nevada City, CA.

She was born December 18, 1928 in Oakland, CA to parents Herbert and Gladys Keyser. Beverly graduated from Oakland High School. She married Kenneth George Walker on August 16, 1946. Beverly was a very accomplished artist having received numerous awards for her artistic oil paintings.

Beverly is survived by daughter, Beverly DeGelder of Oceanside, CA and son Kenneth Walker of Nevada City, CA.

She was preceded in death by Kenneth Walker, her husband of 65 years in 2011.