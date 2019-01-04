Obituary of Beverley Erkson

Beverley Erkson passed away December 23, 2018 in Grass Valley.

Born November 24, 1940 in Oneida, UT, Beverley lived in Nevada County for 11 years. She married Theodore Erkson on December 5, 1958, and worked in electronics.

Beverley is survived by sons Douglas Erkson of Oregon and Rick Erkson of Grass Valley. She is preceded in death by parents Mary Potter and Warren Stewart; husband Theodore Erkson, and sons, Theodore Erkson II and David Erkson.